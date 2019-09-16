Stabbing in Lugoff blamed on argument between neighbors

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed his neighbor during an argument.
The stabbing happened over the weekend on Gray Fox Road, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies said the victim was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be OK. He or she has not been identified.
Jimmy Lee Murphy Jr., 54, is in custody at the Kershaw County Detention Center. His charges are pending, but deputies said he will be charged with attempted murder.
Deputies have not said what the disagreement between neighbors was about.
