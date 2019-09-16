Seven years after a near fatal hit-and-run, no arrests made in Lindsay Bires case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marks seven years since a former Columbia nurse and UofSC graduate was hit by a car while on her smoke break. Columbia Police have not made any arrests.
Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk near 2 Medical Park Drive shortly after midnight on September 16, 2012, when a car left the roadway and traveled up onto the curb, striking Bires before driving off. According to Columbia Police, the crash reconstruction team determined the driver was going 30 miles per hour, the posted speed limit, but did not find any brake skid marks on the road, indicating the driver did not apply the brakes before hitting Bires.
She remained in a coma for more than a month, suffering a shattered pelvis, hip, traumatic brain injury and a long list of other injuries.
“She loved everything about her job, misses it, she loved her life, she had a great boyfriend, great friends, everything is gone,” said Susan Bires, Lindsay’s mother. “She died that night. It just took me five years to accept that she was never coming back.”
Bires returned home to Boston for her recovery, spending several years in a wheelchair, and suffering through more than 25 surgeries over the last seven years. While she still struggles with mobility, her mom said her traumatic brain injury has wreaked havoc on her life.
“The last two years have been her totally isolated, wanting to take her life, hanging a noose from her bed,” said Bires.
The now 31-year-old has spent the better part of the last several years in and out of psychiatric hospitals as a result of her behavior and subsequent bipolar diagnosis following the brain injury, her mom said.
She has also spent time in and out of jail and is currently on probation, according to her mom. As a result, the family has incurred thousands of dollars in legal and attorney fees.
“It is going to take someone being bold and honest with themselves to come forward to give us the information we need to make an arrest in this case and bring some semblance of justice to Lindsay Bires,” said Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department.
Deputy Chief Kelly said there is no surveillance video of the crash and there was no physical evidence left at the scene. Witnesses who helped render aid to Bires remember a white compact car striking her but were so focused on helping her remember little else, Kelly said.
“Give her some peace and let her know who did this because that’s another thing that haunts her, not knowing who changed her life,” said Bires.
If you know anything about what happened to Lindsay Bires are who may be responsible, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.
