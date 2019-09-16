Seven years after a near fatal hit-and-run, no arrests made in Lindsay Bires case

Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk near 2 Medical Park Drive shortly after midnight on September 16, 2012, when a car left the roadway and traveled up onto the curb, striking Bires before driving off. According to Columbia Police, the crash reconstruction team determined the driver was going 30 miles per hour, the posted speed limit, but did not find any brake skid marks on the road, indicating the driver did not apply the brakes before hitting Bires.