Secret dining experience returns to Columbia this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The secret dining club that has taken the country by storm is back in Soda City this weekend! “The Underground Kitchen," an exclusive ticketed dining event, is coming back to Columbia on Saturday, September 21st.
The “UGK” is a 60 person dining experience complete with chefs from all over the country who create stunning menus for a one-night-only experience in a secret location. That’s right - a secret location that you don’t find out until 24 hours before the event (but don’t worry it will be in Columbia).
Chef Jason Bullard from Richmond, VA will be taking over the food for the evenings’ theme of “The New Americana." The special event, with about 6 courses, promises “amazing food, local ingredients, handcrafted decorations, elegant floral installations, perfect pairings, and an intimate environment.”
The founder of “UGK,” Micheal Sparks, has made it his mission to take dining to another level.
"Through food and wine, you see how much people really have in common – and of course after a few glasses of wine you all have a lot in common.”
Tickets are available for the event at www.theundergroundkitchen.org
