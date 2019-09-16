RCSD releases surveillance footage of armed robbery at Wilson Blvd. store

Deputies in Richland County are searching for this person following an armed robbery at Family Dollar on Wilson Boulevard. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Emery Glover | September 16, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 11:56 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a Family Dollar store on Wilson Boulevard.

Officials said the incident happened at noon on Tuesday. A man wearing all black walked into the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded cash from the register and store safe. He also demanded money from a victim in the store.

Officials said the suspect left the store in a black SUV and headed toward I-20.

If you have any information about this incident or this suspect, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

