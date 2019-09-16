RCSD releases surveillance footage of armed robbery at Wilson Blvd. store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a Family Dollar store on Wilson Boulevard.
Officials said the incident happened at noon on Tuesday. A man wearing all black walked into the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded cash from the register and store safe. He also demanded money from a victim in the store.
Officials said the suspect left the store in a black SUV and headed toward I-20.
If you have any information about this incident or this suspect, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
