Police want public’s help to find missing Fairfield County man

PEAY RIDGE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Fairfield County need the public’s help to find a man missing from the Peay Ridge area.
Kirk Anthony Hall, 41, was last seen near his home on Petal Drive, walking toward Peay Ridge Road, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said. That was on Wednesday, Sept. 12 around 2 p.m.
Hall is described as a black man who is 5′10″ and 155 pounds.
Deputies want anyone who sees Anthony or knows where he is to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141.
