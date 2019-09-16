Officials expect to break ground on Fisher House in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Construction will begin next year on a new place for military families to stay while their loved ones receive medical care in Columbia.
Fisher House will include 16 suites in a new facility on the campus of the Dorn VA Hospital. Officials with the Fisher House Foundation said construction will start in 2020.
Once complete, the Fisher House will provide free lodging for active duty military, veterans and families of patients that live more than 50 miles away and need a place to stay while receiving care at the VA medical facility.
“Imagine 16 families traveling here to be by their loved one’s care over the course of a year, that’s 5,840 nights of lodging,” Brian Gawne, of the Fisher House Foundation, said. “Families will stay for free. That’s easily over half a million dollars we’re saving families of our veterans, so they can be there where they see first-class care at the Dorn VA.”
Friday, representatives for the foundation, along with First Lady Peggy McMaster, also announced several significant donations from both Michelin and AARP.
