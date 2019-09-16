Lexington man facing drug, weapon charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after deputies traced property reported stolen to his address.
Officials say they found drugs, guns, and a commercial trailer with an altered vehicle identification number on Michael Gerald Tart’s property.
Tart, 38, has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession of less than a gram of cocaine, trafficking ice, possession of LSD, possession of anabolic steroids, operation of a chop shop, possession of body armor by a violent offender, possession of a stolen handgun, receiving stolen goods, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Deputies went to Tart’s home on McLee Road in Lexington in response to information they had gathered as part of a follow-up investigation related to stolen property,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Tart gave them consent to search his property after they explained why they were there.”
A deputy reported seeing a U-Haul car hauler that was freshly painted green with marks on the trailer where the company typically places identification numbers.
“Investigators obtained a search warrant before searching Tart’s backyard,” Koon said. “During a search of Tart’s house, deputies found several firearms in plain view and illegal drugs inside a gun safe.”
Tart was arrested at the scene and transported to Lexington County Detention Center.
