Hilinski named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski may not have been able to help the Gamecocks come away with the upset Saturday against Alabama, but people across the conference took notice of his performance against the second-ranked Crimson Tide.
On Monday, Hilinski was named the SEC Freshman of the Week following South Carolina’s loss to Alabama. Hilinski was 36-of-57 for 324 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to No. 2 Alabama.
Hilinski’s effort also made him the second freshman in South Carolina history to throw for more than 300 yards against an SEC opponent. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Todd Ellis.
Hilinski also threw 57 times, which is the second-most attempts in school history only behind Steve Tanneyhill, who threw 58 times against East Carolina in 1994.
South Carolina returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Missouri at 4 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.