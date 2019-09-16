Gamecocks to host Kentucky in their first night game of the season

South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle (5) rushes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Source: Bryan Woolston)
By Emery Glover | September 16, 2019 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 2:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will have their first game under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium on September 28 when they host Kentucky.

The Gamecocks will look to end a 5-game losing streak to the Wildcats when Mark Stoops and his squad visit Columbia. Kentucky pulled off a 24-10 win over Carolina in Lexington.

Three of those five consecutive losses to the Wildcats have been by seven points or less.

South Carolina will host Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on September 28. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

