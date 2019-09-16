Gamecocks to host Kentucky in their first night game of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will have their first game under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium on September 28 when they host Kentucky.
The Gamecocks will look to end a 5-game losing streak to the Wildcats when Mark Stoops and his squad visit Columbia. Kentucky pulled off a 24-10 win over Carolina in Lexington.
Three of those five consecutive losses to the Wildcats have been by seven points or less.
South Carolina will host Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on September 28. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.