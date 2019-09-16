Former state representative, airman Murray dies at 81

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Julius Murray, a former South Carolina state representative and airman, died on Sunday in Columbia.
The former Richland County councilman served in the United State Air Force after graduating from Webber High School from 1955 to 1976. During his time with the Air Force, Murray served in the Vietnam War and later became one of the first black Air Force recruiters in the southeast.
He was also honored with “The Airman’s Award for Heroism,” which is the nation’s highest peacetime award.
In 1976, Murray was elected to the Richland County Council where he later served as vice-chairman. Two years later, Murray was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives to serve what is now known as District 70. Murray was a state representative from 1978 to 1984.
As a community leader and activist, Murray helped provide temporary houseing for the homeless and food for the unemployed. He also helped establish the first Eastover Health Clinic.
Funeral services for Murray will take place on Tuesday at noon at the First Nazareth Baptist Church located at 2351 Gervais Street in Columbia. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. The burial will happen at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
