First Alert Forecast: Tired of The Heat? Cool Down On The Way

Get Ready For A Cool Down!
Hurricane Humberto Heads Out To Sea
A cold front will make its way into the state by late Tuesday and bring in cooler High pressure that will finally drop our temperatures into more Fall like readings.
Today and Tuesday we’ll continue toasty with well above normal Highs as we see the 90s once again. Once that front passes, ooh..la..la! Highs lower 80s with overnight Lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s!
The front may bring a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Let’s hope we can get a bit more moisture to work with because we could really use the rain, however not seeing much at this point other than again, a few showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Today and Tuesday above normal temperatures
- Turing much cooler Wednesday and Thursday
- Hurricane Humberto moves out to sea
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds, HOT! Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of an isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s
