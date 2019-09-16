First Alert Forecast: Get ready! Much cooler weather is on the way!

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue to move away from the U.S. over the next few days. However, if you’re heading to any South Carolina beaches this week, be careful. There is a high threat of rip currents. We’re also keeping an eye a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 97-L. The wave has a good chance of developing into our next named storm over the next few days as it moves across the Atlantic. It’s too early to tell where this system is headed, but we’ll keep you posted. The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane List is Imelda.