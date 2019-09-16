First Alert Forecast: Get ready! Much cooler weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! Cooler weather is on the way.
First Alert Headlines:
· Tuesday will be hot! Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· A cold front will move in from the north late Tuesday evening through your Wednesday. An isolated shower/storm could develop Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s Wednesday, then into the low 80s by Thursday.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday, then warm back into the upper 80s by Saturday. We’re back in the 90s by Sunday.
· The first day of fall is Monday!
· We’re also tracking the tropics.
First Alert Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm, with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Tuesday, it will be hot! Highs will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach the Midlands from the north, which could produce a few isolated showers and storms late Tuesday evening and night. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the radar for you.
On Wednesday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20% as the cold front pushes through the area. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will cool into the mid 80s.
Cooler, drier air will move in behind the cold front on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drift into the upper 50s. Highs are expected in the mid 80s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
By your weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The first day of fall is Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue to move away from the U.S. over the next few days. However, if you’re heading to any South Carolina beaches this week, be careful. There is a high threat of rip currents. We’re also keeping an eye a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean called Invest 97-L. The wave has a good chance of developing into our next named storm over the next few days as it moves across the Atlantic. It’s too early to tell where this system is headed, but we’ll keep you posted. The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane List is Imelda.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday: Sun and Clouds. Isolated PM Showers/Storms (20%). Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Hot. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Hotter. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Much Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s.
