Columbia businessman, political activist Joseph Azar dies at 67

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Community is mourning the loss of a well-known political activist.
Joseph Azar passed away at the age of 67.
Azar was born and raised in Columbia and attended the University of South Carolina.
He has owned Upstairs Audio and Video in Five Points since it opened in 1972.
Azar has been a volunteer high school sports coach and is a past board member of Columbia Sertoma and AHEPA.
He also founded Rolling Readers of the Midlands, a child literacy program.
Several local leaders have issued statements on the passing of Joseph Azar.
Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah issued the following statement on twitter:
