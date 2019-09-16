Chapin couple buys $300,000 lottery ticket, but it almost didn’t happen

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - It was a huge lottery win that almost didn’t happen for one lucky Chapin couple.
A wife asked her husband to run in to a convenience store to buy her a lottery ticket. He admitted to lottery officials he almost didn’t because he “didn’t want to get in line.”
But it was time well spent -- seeing as how the couple won $300,000 in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game.
The woman said it was her “best day ever.”
They bought the ticket at Shiv Mart IV at 1865 Chapin Road. The store got a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.
A South Carolina Lottery official said six prizes of $300,000 remain in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. Odds of winning are 1 in 750,000.
