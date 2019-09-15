Sumter Police searching for Family Dollar armed robbery suspect

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of Family Dollar on the 600 block of W. Liberty St.
According to officials, the suspect was captured on surveillance entering the store carrying a handgun and demanding money.
Two employees were instructed to lie down on the floor as the suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect is described as a 5'11 black male. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, a black baseball cap, and white shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.