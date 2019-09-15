RCSD investigating shooting incident at My Place Bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at My Place Bar early this morning.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 7700 block of Claudia Drive.
Upon arrival, officials found the victim had been taken to a local hospital before deputies arrived.
RCSD is continuing to investigate. Anyone with for information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.