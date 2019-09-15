Lexington County man charged in hit and run crash that killed one person on U.S. 321

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident that left one person dead and another person injured.
Jeff Coswell, 49, was the passenger in a 1999 Ford Expedition traveling southbound on U.S. 321 when a 2007 Chevrolet PickUp truck struck them from behind. The Ford Expedition then left the road, overcorrected and overturned.
Coswell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.
The driver of the 1999 Ford Expedition was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet PickUp truck, Royce Kopacz Jr., 54, fled the scene of the accident. Officials were able to locate him around 9 p.m. that evening.
Kopacz has been charged with reckless homicide, felony hit and run resulting in death, and felony hit and run resulting in great bodily injury. He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate. Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.