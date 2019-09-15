Lexington County Coroner identifies man who died in collision on U.S. 321

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the man who died in collision on U.S. 321 in Gatson yesterday around 7 p.m.
Jeff Coswell, 49, was the passenger in a southbound vehicle that left the roadway and overturned.
Coswell was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.