Woman of veteran looking for late husband’s lost wedding ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Linda Doar is looking from something that means everything to her.
Her husband David, passed away earlier this year and this week lost the wedding ring while she was wearing it.
The ring represents more than 50 years of marriage to her husband, a Vietnam Veteran and a father.
“We bought in England 55 years ago when we got married, so it had a lot of sentimental value,” Doar said.
David Doar met Linda, in England.
“I used to work for the Commander in Chief US Naval Forces Europe in Grosvenor Square, and my husband came over with the Marine security detachment. We started going out in June and we got married in December,” Doar said.
They raised a family, and after moving around for several years settled on the Columbia area where David is from. Earlier this year, David Doar died after a battle with cancer.
Let’s retrace her steps. Tuesday Linda says she went to Libby’s in Lexington and then the British Bull Dog Pub in the Harbison area.
“I left Libby’s, came over to here to have my cup of tea. And when I got home, I noticed that the ring was missing,” Doar said.
Doar says she’s checked in with both places but has had no luck.
Doar said it could be anywhere. "To have lost that ring, it means, you know if anybody sees a man’s signet ring, I would so, so appreciate them letting me know.”
If you come across the wedding band, reach out to us online, by social media, or by phone. We will work to get it back to the Doar family.
