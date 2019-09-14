RCSD investigating shooting incident that left one person dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.
At approximately 2:25 a.m., deputies on patrol saw a man walking in the roadway on the 7200 block of Clifford Drive.
According to officials, the man had a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
RCSD is urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.