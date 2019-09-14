Midlands teens weigh in on social media effects on depression, anxiety after release of new study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of researchers from Johns Hopkins University published findings of a study that showed the more time a teen spends on social media, the worse it is for their mental health.
Researchers studied about 6,600 teens and they found that adolescents who spent more than 3 hours a day using social media could be at heightened risk for mental health issues. They found this was especially true for internalizing problems and dealing with depression and anxiety.
They also found that if affected how they acted externally as well, and some test subjects exhibited aggressive or antisocial behavior. Those external behaviors were nonexistent among the teens they studied who didn't use social media at all.
We asked Columbia high school students Mason Hillard, Makenna Marsh, and Alexandra Wilson what they thought about the study. Makenna and Mason attend Ridge View High School and Alexandra attends A.C. Flora.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.