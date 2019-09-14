Midlands doctors weigh in as a sixth American dies from a mysterious lung illness, potentially linked to vaping

In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, photo, Devin Lambert, the manager at Good Guys Vape Shop, exhales vapor while using an e-cigarette in Biddeford, Maine. Lobbyists for the nation's vaping industry have successful beaten bills to prohibit vaping flavors in several states such as Maine this year. Vaping and tobacco businesses spent over $100,000 in Maine alone this year to defeat bills that supporters say would prevent kids from getting hooked on e-cigarettes. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Source: Robert F. Bukaty)