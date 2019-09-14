First Alert Forecast: Tracking some weekend rain and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your weekend is here! We’re tracking a little wet weather and keeping an eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible.
· Isolated showers/storms are possible Saturday (20%). Storm chances are around 40% on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend.
· We’re watching Tropical Depression Nine, which is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend and into a hurricane early next week.
· Monday is an Alert Day for now for potential tropical storm force winds in the eastern Midlands as the tropical system approaches the Southeast U.S. coast. Rain chances around 20-30% Monday.
· Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most areas will get through the night dry. Rain chances are around 20%. Some patchy fog is possible tonight into Saturday morning. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
This weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Still, with the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. By Sunday, rain/storm chances will rise to 30%. We’re not expecting a washout, though, for your weekend. We’ll keep an eye on your forecast.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Depression Nine continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend, then into a hurricane by early next week. The official forecast track has the storm moving north parallel to the east coast of Florida, then curving east away from the U.S. early next week as an upper-level trough pushes the storm in that direction.
Based on the current forecast track, the storm will cause little to no impact to most of the Palmetto State. However, some tropical storm force winds will be possible for the eastern Midlands and our coastal communities late Sunday into Monday. There will also be a high risk of rip currents and high surf for most beaches in the Palmetto State. We’ll keep you posted to any changes with the forecast.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat Index in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Alert Day Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
