Coroner identifies victim of early morning shooting on Clifford Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim of a shooting incident that took place around 2:30 a.m.
Richland County deputies were on patrol when they saw John Louis Green, 33, walking in the roadway suffering from a gunshot.
Green was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m.
An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and RCSD are investigating the incident.
