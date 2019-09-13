83-year-old woman dies, two others hurt in collision in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An 83-year-old woman has died following a crash in Kershaw County on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the collision happened on U.S. Highway 521 around 3:15 p.m.
A Ford Mustang was traveling south on the road when it hit a Saturn station wagon that was turning left onto the highway.
The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman as Alma Bowen, who was the passenger in the station wagon. She was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.
The drivers in each car were also taken to be treated for their injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.