Wilmington police seek woman missing for 2 weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking help from the public to track down a woman who has been missing for over two weeks.
According to a Facebook post by the department, 48-year-old Lisa Margaret Sewell was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
She was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with license plate FAK-3673.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
