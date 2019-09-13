Son of accused Florence mass shooter faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of a man accused of killing two law enforcement officers and injuring five others faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges.
According to the Florence County Public Index, Seth Hopkins was served with eight more charges on Aug. 23.
The charges are:
- Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age
- Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (committing or attempting to commit a lewd act on a minor 14 – 16 years old)
- One count of voyeurism, first offense
Authorities went to Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018, to serve a search warrant on Hopkins when his father, Fred Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on officers.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
