SC man wanted for shooting of 7-year-old child arrested in NYC

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man police say was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child and two adults in Sumter was tracked down in New York City.
U.S. Marshals found Nikeen Johnson, 25, on Thursday night and took him into custody without any issues.
Johnson will be extradited to South Carolina.
He was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Aug. 16 at a home at American Mobile Home Plaza.
Police say Johnson and his co-defendant, Kwodel Johnson, were in an argument with the adults at the home before the shooting.
The suspects are accused of shooting into the home, hitting both of the adults and a little girl. Another child was also in the home at the time but was not shot.
Both men are charged with four counts of attempted murder. Police say other charges are pending.
