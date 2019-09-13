Police looking for man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of equipment from Columbia business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have released surveillance video they say shows a man who stole thousands of dollars of equipment from a business in northeast Richland County.
The crime happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 8 on Trenholm Road near Decker Boulevard and Two Notch Road, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
They did not reveal the name of the business.
Deputies need the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Police say the man stole electronics, including a TV worth more than $2,000.
As the video shows, the suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jean shorts with white shoes.
Anyone who knows the man should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
