Parents of Gamecocks QB hope special moment in Saturday’s game will raise awareness on mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Gamecocks and sports fans, all eyes will be on Williams Brice Stadium and freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski on Saturday as the Gamecocks prepare to take on No. 2 Alabama.
But Ryan Hilinski and his family have a mission that stretches far beyond the football field.
Ahead of the game, his parents told WIS they are offering a message of hope during National Suicide Prevention Week and beyond.
It is a mission they have taken up after Ryan’s brother, Tyler Hilinski, died by suicide last year.
For them, the game offers a national platform to share their message.
Kym and Mark Hilinski say it starts with the number 3, which was Tyler’s and is now Ryan’s number.
At the start of the third quarter, for the first play, a fan suggested that everyone stand and hold up the number 3 in an attempt to draw local and national attention to mental health and the need to bring down the stigma that exists behind it.
“There’s going to be a stadium full of people right? But to me it’s the people at home, the kids, the 8-year-old sitting in front of the television that are watching the game with their mom or dad and they’re going to see this crowd hold up three fingers and they may ask their mom or dad, ‘why are they doing that, what does that mean?’ and it starts a conversation for this younger generation, conversations that don’t typically take place," Kym Hilinksi said. "And it forces people to really check on their mental wellness, check on their children and make sure they’re doing OK and they’re not struggling in silence.”
Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback at Washington State. After his death his parents started the organization Hilinski’s Hope.
The goal is to raise awareness of mental health in student athletes.
To learn more about Hilinski’s Hope, click or tap here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
