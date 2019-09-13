Parents of Gamecocks QB hope special moment in Saturday’s game will raise awareness on mental health

“There’s going to be a stadium full of people right? But to me it’s the people at home, the kids, the 8-year-old sitting in front of the television that are watching the game with their mom or dad and they’re going to see this crowd hold up three fingers and they may ask their mom or dad, ‘why are they doing that, what does that mean?’ and it starts a conversation for this younger generation, conversations that don’t typically take place," Kym Hilinksi said. "And it forces people to really check on their mental wellness, check on their children and make sure they’re doing OK and they’re not struggling in silence.”