Pair of men arrested after drug deal on school grounds becomes robbery

Officials said Tyran Veal and Isaiah Burns were involved in the transaction around 4:30 p.m. behind Burton-Pack Elementary School. Investigators said Veal, 28, had 60 grams of marijuana in his possession and was trying to sell it to Burns. However, Burns is accused of taking a gun from Veal, the drugs, and nearly $2,100 in cash during the meeting, which was seized by officers as evidence.