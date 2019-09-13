Pair of men arrested after drug deal on school grounds becomes robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after a transaction involving drugs happened on school grounds, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Officials said Tyran Veal and Isaiah Burns were involved in the transaction around 4:30 p.m. behind Burton-Pack Elementary School. Investigators said Veal, 28, had 60 grams of marijuana in his possession and was trying to sell it to Burns. However, Burns is accused of taking a gun from Veal, the drugs, and nearly $2,100 in cash during the meeting, which was seized by officers as evidence.
Officers responded to the area when Veal reported being robbed at gunpoint.
Veal has been charged with possession with intent to distribute in close proximity to a school as well as possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Bond was set at $10,000.
Burns, 21, has been charged with grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. Bond was set at $50,000 and a judge placed detainer hold from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.
Burns was previously convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Both men were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.