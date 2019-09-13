Orangeburg Co. deputies seek man wanted for threatening to kill girlfriend

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 18-year-old Da’Vonta Charley in connection with an assault case that happened on August 5.
Officials said Charley and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation after he accused her of sleeping with his friend.
Later that day, the woman said Charley attacked her while she was watching television. During the altercation, officials were told Charley pulled out a gun twice and said, “I will kill you!”
The altercation continued outside of the woman’s apartment where Charley shot a handgun and hit a bullet with the gun.
Officials said the woman suffered minor bruising from the attack.
Charley now faces charges for first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
If you have information about Charley’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.