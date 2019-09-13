KCSO: Lugoff McDonald’s carjacking suspect identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigators have a suspect in connection to the Lugoff McDonalds carjacking that occurred Sept. 10.
Officials have identified 38 -year-old William Rawlinson Taylor, Jr. Taylor is now wanted for carjacking, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim’s vehicle was recovered in Eastover and will be released to the victim after it has been processed.
Officials ask that you notify KCSO at 803-425-1512 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC if you know the location of William R. Taylor, Jr.
