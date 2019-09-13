Free flu shots available soon for some families in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting at the end of September and going through the month of October, Prisma Health is offering free flu shots to some families in the Midlands.
Families who live in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can take advantage. Multiple locations will host events where the vaccines will be offered.
Here’s the full list:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1–Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3–5 p.m. (Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands, Rainey Classroom7, Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203
- Friday, Oct. 18 and 25 from 3–7 p.m. Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, 129 N. Washington St., Sumter, SC 29063
- Sunday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Bibleway Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Rd., Columbia, SC 29209
- Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Dent Middle School, 2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206
- Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Rd., Columbia, SC 29203
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Dr., Columbia, SC 29203
- Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Windsor United Methodist Church, 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223
- Friday, Oct. 25 from 4–7 p.m. Logan Elementary School, 815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. South Hope Center, 1125 S. Lafayette Dr., Sumter, SC 29150
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Columbia Church of Christ, 1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4–7 p.m. Hopkins Elementary School, 6120 Cabin Creek Dr., Hopkins, SC 29061
For more information, visit PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/flu.
