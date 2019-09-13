First Alert Forecast: Better Chance of Storms Today and Watching The Topics

Better Chance of Afternoon Storm Today
First Alert Days Monday and Tuesday For Possible Tropical Development
A cold front will move into the state today as High pressure loosens up a bit and allows the front to move south. Afternoon thunderstorms will develop ahead and along the front. Much of the energy will remain in the Northern Midlands with the best chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms.
The front will was out, more or less fade away, however with NE winds this will keep the temperatures in the upper 80s.
The focus after the front today will be the development of Tropical Cyclone Nine near the Bahamas. Its movement and track will mean a big difference on our forecast Sunday forward
Weather Highlights:
- Cold front drops into the state today giving us scattered late day showers/thunderstorms
- Some could have heavy rain and gusty winds.
- Front washes out over the weekend
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms near the Bahamas
- The system could strengthen into a Tropical Storm.
- Much uncertainty surrounds the track of the storm. The official forecast track from the NHC takes the system over Florida, with rain moving into GA and SC by Monday/Tuesday.
- Will continue to watch this system over the next several days
5AM UPDATE:
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine:
Winds: 30 mph
Moving: NW at 6 mph
Pressure: 1009 mb
Location: 280 miles SE of the Freeport Grand Bahama Island
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon through evening. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by Midnight. Low Near 70
Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High Near 90
