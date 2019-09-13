‘Ding dong!’ Hilarious kid follows instructions when doorbell is broken

The boy had a hilarious response to this homeowner's request. (Source: WIS10)
By Madeline Cuddihy | September 13, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 4:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When a doorbell is broken, but you want to come in, what do you do?

Well, Heather Robbins, who’s home doorbell is broken, posted a video from her home in southeast Columbia. She says she has a note up on her front door that says, “Yell ding dong real loud.”

In the hilarious video, a young boy named Ryan looking to raise some money for his fundraiser came to Robbins’ door.

Ryan, who can be heard talking to himself, decided to follow the instructions and shouts at the top of his lungs, “DING DONG!”

Robbins says she wasn’t home at the time -- but she says she has gotten in touch with Ryan’s mom and they have met. She did end up buying something to help with his fundraiser.

Heather Schmon Robbins and Ryan! (Source: Heather Schmon Robbins)

The video has been viewed over 15,000 times.

