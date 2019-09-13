Deputies confiscate $15,000 worth of drugs in Orangeburg County investigation

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies confiscated $15,000 worth of drugs following an investigation in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alonzo Mays and 26-year-old Andre Gulley.
“These two had a regular illegal narcotics business going on at this location,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’d been developing information for months that led us to this hotel room in Santee.”
Authorities said on Tuesday, narcotics officers executed a search warrant on a room at the Knight’s Inn on Britain Street in Santee.
A report states that investigators found several digital scales, a grinder and other drug paraphernalia along with three handguns and ammunition, including a .45 caliber revolver that can also fire a .410 gauge shotgun slug.
“In addition to marijuana, two unbroken crack cocaine ‘cookies’ were found along with quantities of Molly, heroin/ice and methamphetamine,” OCSO officials said."A number of cannabis packets designed to appear similar to legitimate candy packages were also seized."
Both of the suspects are each charged with possession of marijuana.
Mays is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine while Gulley faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set on Gulley at $32,000 cash or surety and $17,000 cash or surety on Mays.
