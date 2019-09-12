Warrior PATHH helping combat veterans overcome PTSD, headed to the Midlands

“A labyrinth has always been a source of decompression, if you would. So, when warriors would return from battle, before they actually went back into their villages or into their homes with their families, they would symbolically take the opportunity to leave the burdens of their battles in the middle of the labyrinth and it might be symbolically done with a rock, maybe their tools of their trade, their weapons and then they would leave those implements of war in the middle of the labyrinth and walk out and meet their families and friends and now they were no longer that warrior. They were the father or the brother and they could integrate back into their families,” Christian said.