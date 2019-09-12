State lawmakers to tour Veranda and discuss affordable housing in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A House committee within the South Carolina Legislature will tour the Veranda at North Main, an affordable housing complex available through SC Housing, 10 a.m. Thursday.
These same state lawmakers are expected to discuss this year’s Housing Needs Assessment report that highlights the alarming need for affordable housing.
The 2019 South Carolina Housing Needs Assessment report shows more than 30-percent of households in our state are coming up short when it comes to meeting basic needs such as food, clothing and transportation because of excessively high housing costs.
The report also says only five out of 46 counties have rent for two-bedroom apartment at a price the average renter can afford without going over budget.
South Carolina has the highest rate of evictions in the U.S. which leads to severe housing instability for poorer tenants.
There are about 72,00 subsidized housing units in the state, however they only serve 20% of low-income renters statewide. More than 4,000 South Carolinians were counted as experiencing homelessness last January according to the assessment. The assessment also makes note that this is only a small portion of the total affected population.
