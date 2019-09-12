Officials: 2 men involved in deadly gang-related shooting in Sumter denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were denied bond on Wednesday following a shooting that killed two people and injured at least three others on September 8.
Ellquin Williams and Devante Wilson were wanted in connection with previous crimes. Williams was wanted for firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. He was also charged with a probation violation and unlawful carrying of a weapon following Sunday’s shooting at a convenience store. Williams was arrested on Monday.
Wilson was wanted for first-degree attempted robbery, firing a weapon into a building, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also charged with a probation violation. Wilson turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.
A third man who was at the scene of the shooting was also identified and charged, according to the Sumter Police Department.
Risheen Rich, 29, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a probation violation, and contempt of family court. He is being held at a local detention center pending bond.
Meanwhile, officials are still searching for two men who are tied to rival gangs. Authorities with the Sumter Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Keyonte McGee on a family court bench warrant.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
