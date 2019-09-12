Officials: Lexington crews continue to test unusual smelling, tasting waters for safety

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -Crews from the town of Lexington and West Columbia are continuing to test the water for safety following complaints from residents about their water having an unusual smell and taste.
Lexington officials say that the issue is not a health concern and that steps are being taken to fix the issue. The Town of Lexington has been in communication with West Columbia plant operators. They are aware and they are working to address the odor.
Officials say that the issue is common during this time of the year and that other plants that draw from Lake Murray are having a similar experience.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.