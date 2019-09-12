Investigation underway after shooting injures 1 in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon near Robney Drive.
Authorities made their way to the 400 block of Robney Drive at 1:30 p.m. and learned that one person was hurt. The shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Officials said the person or people involved in the shooting may have left the scene in a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan headed toward Oswego Road.
Officials also contacted administrators from Croswell Drive Elementary School regarding the incident and helped to ensure the safety of the students as they were dismissed.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
