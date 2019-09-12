FIRST ALERT: New storm forms in the tropics, could impact the U.S. this weekend into next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new tropical system has formed in the tropics, which could impact the U.S. this weekend into next week.
· Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms near the Bahamas.
· The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm.
· Its named would be Humberto.
· There’s still some uncertainty in the track of the storm. However, the official forecast track takes the system over Florida, with some moisture moving into South Carolina early next week.
5 PM UPDATE:
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
Winds: 30 mph
Moving: NW at 8 mph
Pressure: 1008 mb
We’re keeping an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the tropics. At 5 p.m. the system had sustained winds at 30 mph. It was moving northwest at 8 mph. In fact, the system was located about 235 miles southeast of the Grand Abaco Island.
The storm will likely strengthen into a tropical storm Friday. Its name would be Humberto.
For now, the official forecast track has the system moving northwest toward the east coast of Florida, then potentially making landfall as a tropical storm in Florida. If that’s the case, we could see some of its moisture push into South Carolina early next week.
However, there are several forecast models that track the storm over the state of Florida toward the Gulf of Mexico while others keep the storm meandering off the southeast coast, then moving northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic. So, with a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, its important to stay tuned to your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates over the next several days.
