First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for your weekend, also watching a new storm in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re watching storms for your weekend and a new system in the tropics that could impact the U.S. soon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs in the 90s.
· Isolated showers/storms are possible Saturday (20-30%). Storm chances are around 40% on Sunday. Highs in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which could strengthen and impact the U.S. this weekend into next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds. A stray shower or storm could develop early. Some patchy fog is possible. It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Prepare for a few afternoon and evening showers and storms on Friday. Rain chances are around 40%. Some storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.
This weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Still, with the humidity, it will likely feel like the mid 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 20-30%. By Sunday, rain/storm chances will rise to about 40%. We’re not expecting a washout, though, for your weekend. We’ll keep an eye on your forecast.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed Thursday afternoon. The storm will likely strengthen into a tropical storm Friday. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Humberto.
For now, the official forecast track has the system moving northwest toward the east coast of Florida, then potentially making landfall as a tropical storm in Florida. If that’s the case, we could see some of its moisture push into South Carolina early next week. However, there are several forecast models that track the storm over the state of Florida toward the Gulf of Mexico while others keep the storm meandering off the southeast coast, then moving northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic. So, with a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, its important to stay tuned to your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates over the next several days.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Storm Early (20%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. PM Storms (40%). Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat Index in the upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low 90s. Heat Index in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Alert Day Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
