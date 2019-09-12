First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for your weekend, also watching a new storm in the tropics

For now, the official forecast track has the system moving northwest toward the east coast of Florida, then potentially making landfall as a tropical storm in Florida. If that’s the case, we could see some of its moisture push into South Carolina early next week. However, there are several forecast models that track the storm over the state of Florida toward the Gulf of Mexico while others keep the storm meandering off the southeast coast, then moving northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic. So, with a lot of uncertainty with the forecast, its important to stay tuned to your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates over the next several days.