First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures continue and watching the tropics

Big Heat To Continue A Few More Days
A ridge of High pressure is starting to move to our East. The Good news…this will allow for a cold front to move into the state by Friday…The Bad news…not much cool air behind the front, however with the front in the area and abundant moisture in place, we’ll see a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm s Friday through the weekend with temperatures “cooling” down to Near 90
Keeping a close eye on an area of disturbed weather off the southern area of the Bahamas. NHC now give this Tropical Wave a 70% chance into developing into a named storm. Its projected path would take it across FL into the Gulf by early next week. As with all Tropical events, it’s something that could/will change over the next 36 hours.
Weather Highlights:
- Heat Wave continues!
- Temperatures middle 90s with a Heat Index over 100 degrees
- Better chance of showers/storms over the weekend
- Watching disturbance near the Bahamas
Forecast:
Today: Sun and clouds, HOT! Highs middle 90s with a Heat Index of 102 degrees
Tonight: Fair, patchy fog late. Lows middle 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, humid with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs lower 90s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.