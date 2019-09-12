Columbia Metropolitan Airport to hold AirSafe exercise Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Officials at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport will be conducting AirSafe 2019, a full-scale emergency exercise Thursday morning beginning at nine. Multiple local, state and federal agencies, law enforcement and hospitals will be participating in this exercise as well.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires that commercial airports conduct an emergency exercise every three years to test the effectiveness of their emergency plans.
AirSafe 2019 will be conducted on CAE property adjacent to Platt Springs Road. Those participating are instructed to enter from Platt Springs near the FedEx Cargo facility. After turning onto CAE property from Platt Springs, turn right at the stop sign.
After parking, please proceed to the first facility (on the left when entering parking area) for check-in and escort to the exercise site. Directional signage will be posted.
