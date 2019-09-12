Benedict to share football stadium with Allen University this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This season, two college football teams will make Charlie W. Johnson Stadium their home.
On Wednesday, officials with Benedict College announced they would share their football stadium with Allen University as the Yellow Jackets prepare for their second season.
“I was delighted when President McNealey reached out to me this summer to inquire about using the stadium and I am proud that we were able to reach an agreement in a single conversation that will allow our sister-HBCU to play most of its home games in Columbia,” said Benedict President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. “While this is not a permanent solution, our collaboration this season is a tribute to Charlie W. Johnson, whose name the stadium bears. He is not only the Chair of our Board of Trustees, but he is a former NFL professional football player who understands the power of teamwork and sportsmanship.”
The Yellow Jackets will open the season at Fairfield Central High when they host Clark Atlanta on September 14.
The first game Allen will host at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium will be September 28 against Brevard College. Both games will take place at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.