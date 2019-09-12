Benedict to share football stadium with Allen University this season

“I was delighted when President McNealey reached out to me this summer to inquire about using the stadium and I am proud that we were able to reach an agreement in a single conversation that will allow our sister-HBCU to play most of its home games in Columbia,” said Benedict President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. “While this is not a permanent solution, our collaboration this season is a tribute to Charlie W. Johnson, whose name the stadium bears. He is not only the Chair of our Board of Trustees, but he is a former NFL professional football player who understands the power of teamwork and sportsmanship.”