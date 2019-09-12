Abraham, Seymour nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina defensive lineman John Abraham and former Lower Richland standout Richard Seymour are among 122 candidates nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Abraham played 15 seasons in the National Football League and amassed 533 tackles, 133.5 sacks, 46 forced fumbles, and an interception during the years he spent with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and the Arizona Cardinals. The former Gamecock made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2013 and ultimately retired from the NFL in 2014.
Seymour played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career with the New England Patriots. During his career, Seymour totaled 496 tackles, 57 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The former Georgia Bulldog won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before being traded to the Oakland Raiders.
Seymour was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019
Both players were inducted into the SC Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
