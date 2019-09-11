WATCH: 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance keynote speech from Lyle Schulze

In the days and weeks that followed, the love for our country and our fellow man seemed to overflow in all of us. American flags were flying from just about every pickup truck in the state of Texas and around the country. People were painting patriotic sayings on their car windows. Unity, love of nation was being born again. Was it temporary? Was it a reaction that would quickly disappear when the news cycle died down? In fact, it was a turning point in our nation and an unfolding of a positive spirit for the United States military and first responders that we had not seen since Neil Armstrong walked on the moon on that fateful day in July of 1969. We began to come together again under the rallying cries of our President who clearly was not going to allow Our country to be bullied. Leadership when we really needed it.