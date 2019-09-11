Three suspects facing disorderly conduct charges after incident at South Aiken High School

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Three suspects are being charged after a disturbance at South Aiken High School following afternoon dismissal.
An unidentified 17-year-old is facing trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disturbing schools charges.
18-year-old Jalen Jones has been charged with disorderly conduct.
20-year-old Reggie Tyrell Jones has been charged with trespassing.
According to Aiken Public Safety investigators, the 17-year-old and Jalen Jones got into a physical altercation near the entrance/exit to the SAHS senior parking lot.
Officials believe the 17-year-old waited for Jones in a nearby shopping center until afternoon dismissal. The 17-year-old and several unidentified subjects then confronted Jones as he was leaving school property.
During the altercation, officials believe an unidentified suspect is fired one round from a firearm. Investigators are asking for public assistance to identify that person.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
If anyone has any information about this crime is urged to contact Aiken Public Safety or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.